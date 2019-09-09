Proposals revealed for 3,500 new homes in Sussex village

Potential development sites for the building of up to 3,500 new homes have been pinpointed in a Sussex village.

Three separate sites have been earmarked for possible multi-million-pound future development in Billingshurst.

One is for 3,500 homes at Adversane, one for 1,200 homes on land east of Billingshurst, and one for 1,000 homes and a new country park on land west of the village.

Revealing the plans this week, Billingshurst district councillor Chris Brown said: “It is clear that we have a housing crisis in the UK and Horsham district will have to play its part in addressing this along with every other area of the country.”

He said he wanted to “ensure that everyone is aware of any land locally that owners have put forward for possible development.”

Developers Our Place have put forward proposals for 3,500 homes, a health centre, hotel, primary and ‘through’ schools, along with road and rail road improvements at Adversane.

They propose developing the estate in five phases.

In another plan, developers Crest and Bellway Homes have outlined proposals for building 1,200 homes east of Billingshurst.

They propose two phases of development which would include a new pub, play areas and ‘support to deliver expanded doctors and dentist facilities.’

In a separate proposal, developers Arunway have put forward plans for 1,000 homes west of Billingshurst.

They also propose a new primary school, road improvements, new cycle and pedestrian routes and a 66-acre country park with a cafe and additional playing fields beside Jubilee Fields.

Councillor Brown said: “The Government expects all planning authorities like Horsham District Council to maintain a rolling five year supply of land for new housing, and we set out our strategy for how we will manage future change in the 2015 Local Plan.

“The council is now required to review that Plan and many land owners, developers and agents have come forward with proposals for consideration of sites across the district including two sites in Billingshurst and one at Adversane.

“All these sites now need to be evaluated by council officers as to their suitability and some of them will then go forward for further investigation.

“Billingshurst has played a key role in meeting the district’s need for housing over the last decade, and I will be ensuring that we take that into account when reviewing proposals and potential sites for the new 2020 Local Plan.”