Readers react to 'excellent' Haywards Heath College open day news

News that Haywards Heath College are holding open days ahead of their September 2020 opening has excited Middy readers.

When The Mid Sussex Times broke the news last week, there was an outpouring of support for the college.

Lisa Gault said: [The closure] should never of happened in the first place. Government can save banks but not our local college, shame on them.

"So glad it's now opening again for our community."

Tash Comber thought the news was 'great', saying: "Was a bit pointless closing in the first place but glad someone has pulled their finger out and made sure this reopened. It was a great college when I studied there (2009-2011) and hoping it shall remain so."

Some readers were hopeful for adult education classes in the evenings, including June Seale, Lucy Middleton and Judith Brookes.

According to Natasha Hannah, 'they [the college] said there would be but not for the first year."

The 2017 closure of Sussex College, on the same site as the new Haywards Heath College, meant many people had to travel outside of the area to other sixth forms.

Heather Fill said: "So nice for students not to have to travel long distances any longer."

Sian Barr described the news as 'fabulous for students in the area', while Emma Cameron said it is 'excellent news for our children and the community'.

The site underwent a £30 million redevelopment from 2011 to 2013, with new facilities including science laboratories, classrooms, a music suite, learning resource and IT centre, a four court sports hall and a new reception area.

Nichola Smith said the news was 'fantastic', and the college 'should never had closed in the first place all that money it had spent on it'.

Both Lucy Jane Backshall and Ann Waghorn said how badly needed the site is in the area, while Ruth de Mierre said it's 'exactly what we need'.

However, not everyone is happy with how the college looks.

Laura King said: "What a horrible building. Looks like an industrial unit."

Jane Hack said the college reopening soon is 'great news', and acknowledged the amount of work happening to prepare the site.

She said: "Hopefully they will get round to clearing the grounds soon which are horribly overgrown and inhabited by foxes. Not very pleasant for residents who back onto the campus."

What do you think about the news? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk to let us know.