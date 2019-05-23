Record turn out at Ditchling club for Archery GB’s Big Weekend

Record number of first timers joined a Ditchling club for a national archery weekend.

Ditchling Archery Club welcomed a record number of first-time archers last weekend (May 18-19) for Archery GB’s Big Weekend.

The local archery club was one of 100 participating clubs nationwide and saw 78 people from eight to eighty have a go.

All manner of people came through the doors over the weekend, archery is an accessible sport and both young and old picked up a bow and got involved.

A dozen club volunteers gave up their weekend to introduce many new people to the sport.

Club chairman, Peter Humphreys said: “We had 38 have-a-goers each day, so 76 in total, what a super result.”

People came from all over, as far away as Shoreham, East Grinstead and Ringmer, with many from nearby, Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Ditchling too.

“Everyone told us they enjoyed themselves, and we have generated a lot of interest in both the club and the next beginners’ course which starts on June 9,” Peter added.

Archery enjoys relatively high levels of participation and grassroots events like the Big Weekend help bring new people into the sport and promotes active lifestyles.

Archery is a fun, sociable activity which has a positive impact on mental wellbeing, so to hold the Big Weekend in Mental Health Awareness week has allowed members to talk about the positive influence archery can have on mental wellbeing.

If you missed out last weekend and would like to sign up to the beginners course visit www.ditchlingac.org.uk