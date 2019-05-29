‘Refuge for domestic violence victims is needed in Mid Sussex’

A refuge for domestic violence victims in Mid Sussex is needed, according to a county councillor.

County councillor Anne Jones raised concerns over the ‘lack of services’ for victims this week.

Councillor Anne Jones. Photo by Steve Robards

She said: “We need a refuge. We used to have one in Haywards Heath but it closed when Triangle House was built in the early 80s. The nearest refuge is in Crawley or Horsham.

“I have always been told we don’t need one here but I have always seen that we do need one. It is a battle I have been on for years.”

Mrs Jones said she could also not understand why victims have to move, and not the perpetrators.

What do you think?

