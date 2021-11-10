Remembrance events in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and the Mid Sussex villages in 2021

A short service will be held on Thursday at Burgess Hill’s War Memorial. Representatives from the town’s schools will be present, and a service will also be held in remembrance of the animals that served and died in the wars.

The town’s annual Remembrance Sunday parade will take place on November 14, starting from Cyprus Road Car Park at 10.25am. This will be followed by the Memorial Service at the War Memorial, Church Walk. There will be no service at St John’s Church this year to comply with their covid safety measures, so elements of this service will be included in the outdoor service at the War Memorial.

The service will also be livestreamed on the Town Council Facebook page for anyone who can't attend in person..

A previous Remembrance Sunday event in Burgess Hill

In Haywards Heath the town council will once again be organising its Remembrance Sunday Service at the War Memorial on Muster Green.

The Service will begin at 10.45am to observe the two minutes’ silence at 11.00am. Conducted by Reverend Charles Sergeant, the Remembrance Service will be attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, the Town Mayor, local dignitaries and Councillors, members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups and members of the public. All are welcome to attend.

Haywards Heath’s Mayor will also attend the Schools’ Remembrance Service at St Wilfrid’s Church today (Thursday).