Remembrance events in Mid Sussex - all you need to know

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the second world war.

Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill will hold its annual Remembrance Day Parade and service at the War Memorial and St John’s Church on Sunday November 10.

The parade to the War Memorial will start at 10.25am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park and after the wreath laying at the War Memorial there will be a Service of Remembrance at St John’s Church.

On Armistice Day, Monday November 11 at 11am, Burgess Hill Town Council and the Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch will jointly commemorate the event.

Town Councillors, Royal British Legion Colour Party, Town Council Staff and local school children will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial commencing at 10.50am.

This will be followed by 2 minutes silence at 11am, after which there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that served, suffered and died alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century

Burgess Hill Town Council’s Help Point will be hosting the People’s Wreath for members of the public to donate their poppy to the wreath.

Residents and businesses are invited to join both ceremonies at the War Memorial. Service sheets can be downloaded from the Town Council’s website.

Haywards Heath

A parade and service will take place at 10.45am on Sunday, November 10 at Muster Green.

Wivelsfield

Wivelsfield’s Remembrance Day parade will start at 10am on Cyprus Road, and end at the town war memorial.

Cuckfield

On Sunday, November 10 at Holy Trinity Church Cuckfield, there will be a traditional act of remembrance at the War Memorial in the churchyard at 10.45am.

A short service and two minute silence at the War Memorial will take place on Monday, November 11 at 10.50am.

Ditchling

A Remembrance Parade is taking place on Sunday, November 10 from the Scout Hut, East End Lane, Ditchling at approximately 10.40am.

The parade will march to the Ditchling War Memorial where the Act of Remembrance and Service will be held with wreaths laid in memory of the fallen.

This will be followed by the two minutes silence.

East Grinstead

A small service at the war memorial in East Court will start at 10am, lasting for approximately 15 minutes, on Sunday, November 10.

At 10.45am dignitaries will gather at the memorial in the High Street for the service that starts at 11am.

A parade will start from London Road at 10.35am and form up in front of the memorial at 10.45am.

Lindfield

On Remembrance Sunday people will be laying wreaths at the War Memorial in Lindfield at 2.45pm.

This will be followed by a Remembrance service at 3pm at All Saints Church.

After the service there will be a parade from All Saints Church, to the King Edward Hall in Lindfield for refreshments.

Plumpton

Plumpton and East Chiltington Branch will be holding their Annual Parade on Sunday, November 10. People will gather at Scout HQ in North Barnes Lane at 10.30 am.

If people are not able to manage the distance to All Saints Church the Parade may be joined at Westgate. The service round the memorial will start at 10.55.

Ardingly

A Remembrance Day event will take place at the South of England Showground on Sunday, November 10.

The Beacon Remembrance Evening will start at 6.30pm with a welcome by Ardingly Parish Council, followed by a reading by the Reverend John Crutchley at 6.45pm and a two minute silence.

At 7pm, the beacon lighting will take place, followed by readings, poems and prayers.

There will be refreshments from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.