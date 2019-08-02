Scout leader from East Grinstead represents UK at World Scout Jamboree

An East Grinstead Scout leader represented the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Milli McQuade spent two weeks in West Virginia meeting people from all over the globe, taking part in a skills exchange, and thinking about global issues as part of the International Service Team (IST) who organise the Jamboree.

Milli said, “My role is really exciting as I will be working with so many people from all over the world.

"I’m looking forward to giving the young people the best possible experiences.

"It will really help me with my organisational skills which I could use in my future work life.”

The World Scout Jamboree took place from July 23 to August 2, attended by 40,000 Scouts from across the world - 5,000 of which came from the UK.

More than £14 million was raised to attend the event, with 2.3 million hours spent fundraising.

Bear Grylls, UK chief Scout who opened the event, said: "World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one.

"They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

"Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.

"The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

"The theme is 'Unlock a new world' – focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together."

The IST is a multinational team of 6,000 adults, with nearly 1,000 from the UK, who organise Jamboree.

Some of them are instructors planning and running activities for the tens of thousands of Jamboree participants, while others are doctors, caterers or I.T. consultants.

