Scrivens Opticians held bake sale to raise funds for Alzheimer’s charity

A Haywards Heath opticians held a bake sale in aid of a national Alzheimer’s charity as part of Dementia Action Week.

On May 21 Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care are held the bake sale for Alzheimer’s Society.

Stock image

The Haywards Heath Dementia Alliance Association will be on hand to provide information about the group’s work to customers.

Manager, Rachel East said: “Alzheimer’s Society is our company’s charity of the year and one that is close to our hearts because it affects so many families.

“We are always keen to raise awareness and funds for the cause.”

Scrivens chose Alzheimer’s Society as its charity of the year for the fifth year running because there is evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

It has invited staff to mark Dementia Action Week by pledging to do something different to support the charity.

Scrivens Opticians are dedicated to providing all our customers with a personal service that takes into account your individual requirements and preferences.

For more information, visit www.scrivens.com