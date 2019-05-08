Seaside fun comes to Horsham this Sunday

All the fun of the seaside is coming to Horsham on Sunday ... including donkey rides and traditional fish and chips.

There will also be sandpits, Punch and Judy and beach hut-based entertainers.

It’s all part of Horsham’s Great British Festival which will be taking place this weekend.

Horsham-on-Sea will be sited in the Forum and there will even be Horsham rock on offer, courtesy of sweetwhop Mr Simms. As well as Punch and Judy for the little ones, there will also be shows by ‘Dan the Hat.’

And for the grownups, there will be a chance to sin a bottle of British bubbly with The Horsham Cellar by taking a photo on the Giant Deck Chair and posting it using the #HorshamsGBWeekend.

This is all in addition to Sunday’s eclectic blend of displays, entertainments and food stalls centred on the Carfax and East Street/Market Square on behalf of Samaritans of Horsham & Crawley.

Featured vehicles will include some of the latest Aston Martins alongside some real classic cars, all of which will be eligible for the second of Cote Restaurant’s Concours De Elegance awards for the best turned out cars at 2019 Horsham Time Well Spent events.

The weekend also sees Horsham host two special launches of new local brews: Loxwood Meadworks pure honey mead on Sunday, and a new beer, ‘Charger’ by Pulborough based, Hepworth’s. To celebrate this auspicious occasion and be one of the first people to get a taste, Hepworth’s are running a special promotion at a pop-up bar.

Anyone who buys a pint on draught between 10am and 1pm on Saturday or Sunday only pays half price by quoting the code CHARGER1

The Hepworth’s promotion applies to Saturday’s Broadwood Day of Dance as well, which this year will see over 250 Morris men and women parade from The Rec Rooms to their dancing locations around the town centre and Horsham’s Carfax market. There will also be a Morris Minors car display in Bishopric next to the general market.

Full programme details are available via downloadable illustrations and schedules from www.horshamtimewellspent.co.uk and the equivalent Facebook page.