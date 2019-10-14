See good causes receive a cash boost in Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest awards
Brewers and pub operators Hall and Woodhouse are committed to making a real difference by giving financial support to local groups who most need help.
In partnership with the Chichester Observer and Sussex Community Foundation, they awarded £25,000 to 24 organisations at the Black Rabbit, Arundel. Read the original article here
DM19101897a.jpg. Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest�awards 2019 in Arundel, West Sussex. 1st Roffey Scout Group. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191110-231845008
DM19101902a.jpg. Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest�awards 2019 in Arundel, West Sussex. 7th Burgess Hill Scout Group. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191110-231856008
DM19101904a.jpg. Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest�awards 2019 in Arundel, West Sussex. The Apuldram Centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191110-231907008
DM19101909a.jpg. Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest�awards 2019 in Arundel, West Sussex. Arun Youth Aqua Centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191110-231917008
