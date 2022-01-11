Sheep saved from West Hoathly cesspit
A sheep was rescued from a disused cesspit in West Hoathly this morning (Tuesday, January 11).
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 5:52 pm
A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesperson said, “Ewe won’t believe what our WSFRS technical rescue unit found at the bottom of a disused cesspit in West Hoathly this morning.
“She is now back on dry land and has been reunited with her shepherdess.
“Though a bath might be a good idea before she rejoins the rest of the flock.”