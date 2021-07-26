Sisters to take part in skydive challenge for Sussex charity

Millie and Ellen Smith will take part in this thrill-seeking challenge on Saturday, August 7.

The pair hope to raise £1,000 for the family charity via their JustGiving page. So far the duo have raised over £500 for Home-Start CHAMS.

This will be the first event Home-Start CHAMS have participated in since the start of Covid.

Sisters Millie (left) and Ellen Smith will take on a charity skydive challenge in aide of Home-Start CHAMS

Millie said: “My mum is the business manager for this essential local charity. I'm very excited to be raising money to help support families with young children in facing their challenges.

"I graduated this year with a first in English Literature with Creative Writing, which I'm very proud of, but sadly I will not be having a graduation ceremony this year, so this is a reward for myself as it is something I have wanted to do for a while now.

"Helping this local charity at the same time as completing something from my bucket list is a real achievement after the last 18 months we've all had. Please donate!”

Ellen added: "I am stepping in last minute as, due to unforeseen circumstances, Millie’s original jumping partner had to pull out.

"Having previously declined to take part because this is certainly out of my comfort zone, I have decided to seize this opportunity.

"Given that this had already been booked for two, and it was either me or my mother, I thought I had better step up!

"Home Start CHAMS is a wonderful charity who work with for families who need support with young children, to give them the best start in life.

"Their wonderful volunteers have already helped so many families and I am proud to support them."

Fundraising manager, Alyson Smith, said: “Community support with events like this is vital for us to be able to continue offering our services to the local families that need us.

"This has been a horrific time for all, but has been especially difficult for families who were already struggling.”

To donate, please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/amelia-smith12Home-Start supports hundreds of local children each year, with their dedicated team of trained volunteers.

They work with families across Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex helping parents who are struggling to cope with issues including isolation, disability, poverty, and multiple births.

The Home-Start Skydive takes place on Saturday, August 7 at GoSkydive.