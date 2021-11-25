Six Sussex vineyards rated among the best wineries in Britain

A new study has placed a Pulborough vineyard - the Nutbourne Estate - at number six in the top 20 across Britain.

Five other Sussex vineyards are also included in a ‘UK Vindex’.

They are Albourne Estate near Hassocks (number eight); Carr Taylor at Hastings (number 13); The Tinwood Estate at Chichester (number 16); and the newly-established Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding (number 19).

Kitchen suppliers Magnet created the ‘Vindex’ after analysing more than 230 wine-makers across the country.

They took into account a range of factors including Google ratings, search trends and the facilities available at each location.

These metrics were each ranked to calculate a ‘Vindex Score’ out of 100, revealing the best vineyards to visit in the UK all year round.

And while there are six Sussex wineries in the top 20, in first place is Hambledon Vineyard in Hampshire, with Adgestone Vineyard, also in Hampshire, in second place and Chapel Down Vineyard in Kent, third.

The UK is now home to more than 700 individual vineyards, covering over 4,900 acres of British soil.

A number are open to the public offering a variety of experiences even in autumn and winter with such things as festive walking-tours, cosy overnight stays, and winter wine-tasting sessions.

Nutbourne in Pulborough has 26 acres of vines which are tended all year round. Eight different kinds of grape are grown and used to create various different sparking and single blends.

Nutbourne, which describes itself as a ‘boutique vineyard and winery,’ has been owned and run by the Gladwin family since 1991.

Vines were first planted there in 1979 as an early part of a new era of wine grape growing in Britain.

The family says: “We produce a range of award winning still and sparkling wines from grapes grown on the estate, with every part of our winemaking taking place on site.

“It is a wonderful place to visit in the heart of West Sussex, with wildflower meadows, alpacas, lakes, places to picnic and stunning views along the vineyard trail.