South Downs Refugee Project to launch with fundraising concert

The South Downs Refugee Project’s event ‘Raise the Roof!’ will take place on Saturday, August 28, at Danny House, New Way Lane, Hurstpierpoint.

There will be a programme ‘to suit various tastes’, with jazz, folk, Indian classical and poetry, all performed by Sussex-based musicians.

Lou Beckerman, a community musician and jazz vocalist living in Hassocks who is part of the project, said: “We are centred in Hassocks, and extend to Hurst, Keymer and Ditchling.

Lou Beckerman SUS-210629-143737001

“The aim of the group is to welcome a refugee family to the area under the UK government’s Community Sponsorship scheme, and support them over a two year period as they resettle here.

“Community Sponsorship is built on the power of local people coming together to raise funds for the resettlement process, finding suitable accommodation, and building a network of local people who will support the family once they arrive. To date the scheme has resettled hundreds of refugees.

“The response so far has been fantastic.”

The fundraiser will be held between 7.30pm and 10.30pm. Tickets costs £15 plus an online booking fee.