South Lodge Hotel and Spa wins ‘pawsome’ award

The winners of the Dog-Friendly Travel Awards have been announced, with South Lodge Hotel and Spa winning the title of Best For Spa.

Organised by the leading dog-friendly holiday company PetsPyjamas, hotels, cottages and B&Bs across the country and abroad were judged in-line with the firm’s ‘gold-standard’ of dog-friendliness.

The awards considered the dog-loving atmosphere and staff; whether there were three or more dog-friendly rooms available to book; four-legged access to some of the property’s communal areas and the ability to dine with their owners with special pet menus being a bonus; dog facilities and provisions such as a bed, bowls and treats in the property; and nearby dog-friendly attractions such as dog walks or a dog-friendly beach.

SOUTH LODGE HOTEL & SPA NEAR HORSHAM AWARDED BEST FOR SPA IN PETSPYJAMAS DOG-FRIENDLY TRAVEL AWARDS.

South Lodge impressed the judges and received the Best for Spa award thanks to the pampering, walks and style on offer at the five-star luxury country hotel, bordering the South Downs National Park.

David Connell, general manager at South Lodge, said: “We love having dogs to stay at South Lodge! They always bring a massive smile to our faces, the team really pamper them and their owners are very happy with our rooms and suites as they have plenty of space and direct outdoor access into our extensive grounds. Our ‘dog families’ always bring a bit of a buzz to the hotel. It’s great.

“It’s very exciting to have won this lovely award. Our spa is a real favourite with pet parents for a bit of relaxation on their own in the pools and thermal cabins after a long walk with their pooches.”

PetsPyjamas managing drector James Williams said: “The canine population has grown massively since the first lockdown, so the hospitality industry has really stepped up their game when it comes to welcoming four-legged friends. Having been at the forefront of dog-friendly holidays since 2014, PetsPyjamas really knows what makes the perfect dog-cation and our awards recognise the properties that excel in their own breed of break.

“With 12 properties to choose, hounds and their humans now have a brilliant bucket list to work through in 2022.”

