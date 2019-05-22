Specsavers urge regular testing to help tackle social isolation

A national optician chain are stressing the importance of regular hearing and eye tests this National Deaf Awareness Week, to help combat loneliness and social isolation.

As part of its awareness drive, Specsavers Burgess Hill highlights how looking after your eyes can also help those with hearing loss.

Research shows older people in the UK can be left feeling lonely and isolated due to problems with both their sight and hearing (stock image)

This is because people rely heavily on both hearing and sight to communicate with others, and a lot of people with hearing difficulties use lip reading to help clarify what others are saying.

Research shows older people in the UK can be left feeling lonely and isolated due to problems with both their sight and hearing and figures show there are an estimated 11 million people living with hearing loss across the UK at present.

However, regular testing can help detect potential problems early and the correction of sight and hearing problems can ensure people engage more.

Maggie Johnson, store director in Burgess Hill said: “Evidence shows people suffering with hearing loss can end up feeling isolated and lonely as they struggle to communicate and join in with others. Therefore it is crucial that people are more aware of how to spot and manage hearing loss at the earliest opportunity. It should not be neglected.”

Specsavers Burgess Hill suggests following these tips to help support someone with hearing loss:

Maintain eye contact for the ease of speech reading

Do not exaggerate your voice or lip movements as this can distort your message

Do not cover your mouth when speaking

Say the person’s name before speaking to them to get their attention

If they do not understand what you have said, try rephrasing your sentences rather than repeating them

Try to chat somewhere which is quiet and with good lighting

It is recommended that everyone has an eye test every two years, or more often if advised by an optician. And while those aged 55 and over should have their hearing checked each year, anyone with any concerns should make an appointment with their Specsavers audiologist.

To find out more or to book a sight and hearing test visit Burgess Hill Specsavers