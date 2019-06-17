Spellbinding performance ends Burgess Hill Summer Festival

The curtain fell on Burgess Hill’s Summer Festival with a spellbinding open-air performance of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, by acclaimed professional theatre company The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

The audience brought picnics and enjoyed a summer evening in the lovely grounds of Burgess Hill Girls on Sunday, June 9.

During the day, the Summer Fayre in St John’s Park was buzzing with families enjoying the many attractions as well as entertainment in the arena throughout the day.

The festival week was full of variety and entertainment, with 62 events taking place during the nine days of the festival, from the breath-taking skills of Jay Millers Circus performers to the home-grown talent of residents of all ages.

There was music for all tastes, with Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra’s Classics in the Park, a Coffee Concert with pianist John Leggett, the celestial sound of harps with Glissando harp ensemble, an evening with soprano Susan Fleet, an 80s Night and the ever popular Party in the Park presenting a host of bands.

Well-attended free taster sessions for younger people included a Skate Fest, Giant Roller Disco, den building and fire lighting at Bedelands and virtual reality gaming with some of the best VR equipment on the market.

Large numbers of families turned out to see the animals and insects on display at Wild About Mid Sussex.

A spokesman for the event said: “Little ones had fun in the sun – St John’s Park was packed with babies and buggies for the Teddy Bears Picnic, a group of under five’s enjoyed a morning of pond dipping and stories at Bedelands Nature Reserve as well as various events at the library.

“Older residents enjoyed discovering new activities plus free lunch and cream tea at events run by Mid Sussex Older People’s Council and the Cherry Tree Centre.

“Local creatives showed their work at various venues around the town including a Photography Exhibition by members of Mid Sussex Camera Club, artwork by Burgess Hill Artists and The Weald of Sussex Art Club.

“There was plenty of opportunity for residents of all ages to realise their own creativity with a chance to try out stained glass making, patchwork, a choral workshop, creative writing, flower arranging, family drawing workshops and children’s crafts.

“There were interesting talks, guided walks, canapes in a lovely courtyard garden, tours at St John’s Church, artisan gin tasting, an opportunity to take part in making and presenting a radio programme, a festival quiz and a behind the scenes visit to Edwards vacuum technologies, still leading the field after 100 years.

“Burgess Hill’s Summer Festival is showcase for the town’s many community groups and the talent and creativity of its residents. It wouldn’t happen without the involvement of 100s of people – so thank you one and all.”