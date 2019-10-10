Spider Saturday at Drusillas Park

People who are afraid of spiders can face their fears at Drusillas Park thanks to a special creepy crawly event.

Visitors can meet a host of eight legged beasts at ‘Spider Saturday’ between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, October 12, at the park’s Discovery Centre.

Experts from the British Tarantula Society will be on hand to answer questions throughout Spider Saturday, including Drusillas’ very own spider woman, Angela Hale, who is known as Tarangela at the zoo.

Angela Hale said: “There is no good reason to be afraid of spiders. The vast majority of spiders are harmless and extremely beneficial invertebrates. As a representative of The British Tarantula Society, I will be on hand to show people just how amazing and important these creatures are.

“Our native spiders pose no threat to us. They are essential to our ecosystem; they are our friends, not our enemies so we need to find a way to learn to live alongside them. They really are more scared of you than you are of them and would much rather run away.

“Spider Saturday is an informative day when anyone visiting the Park can come and meet a few spiders and learn a little about why they are so important to us all. Come along and be amazed!”

For more information, telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.