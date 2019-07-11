St Catherine’s Hospice trekkers raise £16,000 conquering Lake District’s Five Peaks Challenge

A group of 18 intrepid explorers have successfully traversed the Lake District’s highest peaks in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

The group clocked up more than 40,000 steps, scaling England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, in the process.

The hard work paid off, with the group raising £18,000 for the hospice.

Caroline Collins, St Catherine’s nurse and one of the group, said: “I decided to take part in the Five Peaks Challenge to celebrate a milestone birthday.

“I wanted to celebrate how lucky I am to reach that milestone and be fit enough to take on a challenge like this when many of the people I’ve cared for haven’t had this chance.”

As well as Scafell Pike, the group conquered Rossetts Pike, Allen Craggs, Ills Crag and Goodend Peak.

Caroline said the trek was the ‘most physically and mentally difficult thing I’ve ever done’ but was well worthwhile.

She said: “I’m so proud of completing it but I couldn’t have done it without my fellow trekkers.

“They kept me going when I was flagging and were a brilliant group of people to walk alongside. Whenever I felt like another summit may be too hard for me to climb I thought about the struggles that the patients I care for have to face.”

Michaela Clements, events fundraiser at the hospice, said she ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of the team.

“Their determination in completing a challenging trek was inspiring,” she said.

“At the moment St Catherine’s can only help one in three people who need hospice care. But with the help of people like our Lake District trekkers, in the future, our hospice will be able to care for even more local terminally ill people at one of the most difficult times.”