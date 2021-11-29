Sussex children's mental health charity receives Freemasons grant to maintain support programmes

Children and young people with serious mental health issues will continue to receive a comprehensive support programme from a well-known Sussex charity, thanks to support from one of the largest grant-making charities in the country.

The Rockinghorse Children's Charity, received a grant of £14,600 from Sussex Freemasons, to help provide funding for a specialist Recovery through Activity programme at Chalkhill – a specialist mental health and eating disorder inpatient service for children and young people in Haywards Heath.

Lisa Craig, a senior occupational therapist from Chalkhill said: “It is hard to put into words the difference Rockinghorse charitable funds make on a daily basis across our acute services, both for staff and young people.

Maurice Adams (middle); deputy provincial grand master for the Sussex Freemasons with Lisa Craig, Senior Occupational Therapist on the Day ward (blue outfit) and Cerys Jones

“Young people feel valued when their personal interests have been acknowledged and these are integrated into their treatment plans and actually happen due to Rockinghorse charitable funds.”

The Recovery Through Activity programme, which supports children between the ages of 12-18 with serious mental health problems being cared for at the specialist unit., is delivered by frontline nursing staff and external providers.

It offers young people a range of activities such as art therapy, yoga, horticulture and sport, all of which help them increase their confidence, self-esteem and independence which in turn contribute to their recovery journey.

Sharon Gearing, trust fundraising manager at Rockinghorse, explains more: “This amazingly generous grant from Sussex Freemasons helps to secure funding for this important programme throughout the year.

“We are so proud of this sector leading initiative and how it helps so many children and young people. Poor mental health across all ages is an increasing issue but in younger people it’s particularly worrying, which is why our activities programme is so important."