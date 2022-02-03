Sussex Daily Bulletin for 03.02.22

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

News you can trust since 1881

Burgess Hill death: 79-year-old man released without charge will face no further police action

Devoted Sussex royal watcher reveals secrets of the Queen’s smile ... and more

Man found dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Child injured in collision with car in Henfield

Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

Bolney road closure and temporary traffic lights in three-week South East Water project

Brighton Main Line to shut for nine days: railway from Three Bridges to Lewes affected with Clayton Tunnel work planned

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

The bulletin news content is supplied by Sam Morton and weather by Megan O'Neill