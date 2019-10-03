Sussex fitness instructors hold 40-hour charity challenge – in pictures

Forty hours of fitness in a bid to raise £40,000 to share with 40 charities – that was the aim of 19 teachers of singalong workout Swoove (sing, whoop, move) as they came together to hold a Big Swoove marathon.

Swoove founder Esther Featherstone organised the event, which took place at the Scaynes Hill Millennium Village Centre, in Scaynes Hill, from 7pm last Friday (September 27) to 2pm on Sunday (September 30) to celebrate turning 40 in April and to support local and national causes. Speaking of the event, she said: “It was just incredible. I was blown away with the support and energy. I was incredibly humbled by the whole event.”

