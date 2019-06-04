Sussex foundation celebrates tenth anniversary of High Sheriff’s Fund

A Sussex foundation has celebrated the tenth anniversary of its High Sheriffs’ Fund.

Guests gathered in the Kleinwort Room at the South of England Showground on May 23 to honour the foundation’s commemoration.

All of the guests at the South of England Showground

Kevin Richmond, chief executive of Sussex Community Foundation, said: “The reception was to celebrate ten years of the High Sheriffs’ Fund and the very special relationship between High Sheriffs and Sussex Community Foundation.”

Visitors included the current High Sheriff of East Sussex, Violet Hancock, the current High Sheriff of West Sussex, Davina Irwin-Clark, as well as 25 High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex, past and present.

They were joined by Mrs Chantal Wilson, representing the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Judge Christine Laing QC, resident judge in Sussex, and Chief Constable Giles York of Sussex Police.

The High Sheriffs’ Fund has awarded 73 grants worth £64,000 to small charities and community groups across Sussex.

Thanks to annual donations from the serving High Sheriffs and a few generous additional gifts, the High Sheriffs’ endowment fund has now grown to £83,000.

Together, they represent sustainable funding for Sussex charities and community groups into the future.

“High Sheriffs have given us the most extraordinary support from the very beginning of the Foundation and they help us to reach small grassroots charities that most need our funding,” Mr Richmond added.

Also in attendance were representatives from four charities supported by the High Sheriffs’ Fund – the Clocktower Sanctuary, Children with Cancer in Polegate, Crawley Open House and Kangaroos.