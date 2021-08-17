New research by Red Letter Days has revealed its top 10 locations for those looking to ramp up the excitement in their staycation with Sussex listed in fifth place with 44 experiences.

Using their annual booking data, Red Letter Days created an Adrenaline & Adventure Guide, revealing which destinations in the UK are the most exciting, and why.

For those who want to enjoy a staycation packed with freedom and fun and plenty of adrenaline experiences, the bespoke and detailed guide has plenty of information for your trip.

A hot air balloon ride over Sussex is one of the experiences available to those seeking thrills and adventure

Hot air balloon rides over the beautiful Sussex countryside and the British Airways i360 at Brighton are among the 44 experiences listed for Sussex.

Red Letter Day's UK Top 10 Adrenaline & Adventure Destinations were: 1. Yorkshire 2. Kent 3.Essex 4.Surrey, 5. Sussex 6. Herefordshire 7.Cheshire 8.Hampshire 9.Cambridgeshire 10.Lancashire

With private booking and trend data, Red Letter Days was able to establish its top 10 destinations for its Adrenaline and Adventure Guide based on the number of attractions offered. Yorkshire topped the list with 69 experiences on offer. Most of the destinations offer a range of experiences, from family-led to solo trips.

The destination experiences for Sussex include: British Airways i360 Flight and Brighton Pavilion Cream Tea for Two, Brighton; Lovers' Leap Bungee Jump in Brighton,East Sussex; Family Paintballing Experience, Dormansland, West Sussex; Full Day of Climbing East Grinstead, West Sussex; Young Driver Driving Lesson in a Bentley Flying Spur, Haywards Heath and Lingfield, West Sussex; Bedlam Paintballing, Hailsham, East Sussex; Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride, Ashdown Forest, East Sussex; Hot Air Balloon Ride For Two, Ashdown Forest; Half Day Rally Rage Driving, Chichester, West Sussex, Goodwood Motor Circuit Driving Experience, Chichester, West Sussex; Intro to Wakeboarding, Brighton.

A trip to the British Airways i360 at Brighton is one of the attractions listed

The listing for Sussex on Red Letter Days website states: 'Possibly one of the most picturesque areas of the UK and home to World’s End, the very scenic county of Sussex has taken the fifth spot in our rankings – marking the halfway point. I mean, who wouldn’t want to take a hot air balloon ride at sunset over the iconic coasts of Sussex?

'If you fancy something a little more culture-soaked, why not drink in the sights of Sussex with an i360 flight?

'Designed by the masterminds behind the London Eye, begin on a high with a trip up and away with the British Airways i360 – which boasts the panoramic views of Brighton's seaside.

Rebecca Lockwood, a neuro linguistic programming psychologist told Red Letter Days: “Adrenaline-inducing activities attract people because it’s a thrill that takes them away from the usual day to day routine.

Rally riding is available in Chichester

"People look for thrill-seeking activities because they want to be pushed outside of their comfort zone neurologically, a sensation, of which, some people enjoy the feeling.

“The health benefits for the mind and body from adrenaline and adventure inducing activities can be significant in day-to-day life.

"Taking a step away from your comfort zone can really help with grounding. When you push yourself to physically and mentally do an activity away from the normal routine, the return to a daily life allows your body to absorb the neurological and emotional differences, which can offer huge benefits to your mental health and space for mindfulness.”