Sussex Oakleaf joint winners for mental health project

Sussex Oakleaf have won joint first at the Mid Sussex Applauds awards.

Darren Goodeve collected the award on behalf of the group, who won in the Stronger Communities section.

MSDC Applauds awards 2019. SUS-191014-141232001

This award is for a community group or organisation that has helped to bring together cultures and communities through a local project or community activity​

Sussex Oakleaf’s The Big Mental Health Pop Up project was described in nominations as ‘inspiring’, creating mental health awareness for the general public to help reduce stigma and create a discussion platform.

It brought a sense of vitality for the community in an area undergoing redevelopment.

Watch the video to see how Darren reacted to the award.