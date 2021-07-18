Sussex roads affected as beach-goers flock to the coast

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 28 degrees and Sussex roads are bearing the brunt of traffic pressure as people have been making their way south to enjoy the warm weather.

Brighton seafront yesterday (Saturday, July 17). Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Roads leading to and from Camber Sands are also seeing severe delays with reports of 'stop-start' traffic on the Camber Road and Lydd Road both ways between Folkestone Road and Broomhill.

Travel time is estimated at about an hour. The A259 which runs in and out of Rye is also heavily congested.

Traffic is slow and queuing along the A23 into Brighton. There is slow traffic on A259 Marine Parade around the Old Steine.