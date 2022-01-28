Sussex video bulletin for Friday, January 28

Burgess Hill man arrested on suspicion of murder: detectives investigating woman’s death at house

New figures reveal how much MPs Mims Davies and Andrew Griffith cost the taxpayer last year

News you can trust since 1881

Headmasters the Barbers – the oldest men's hairdressers in Sussex – to close down this Friday

Alan Carr’s husband jailed after drunkenly crashing into police car near Horsham

Holocaust Memorial Day in Haywards Heath: people of many different faiths remember victims of genocide

Brighton and Hove Albion legends to play in Rockinghorse FC charity match in memory of Burgess Hill girl Izzy

In pictures: Holocaust Memorial Day in Haywards Heath

Burgess Hill ranked the third-hardest place in the South East to pass a driving test

Burgess Hill murder investigation latest: man released on bail after woman’s death

In pictures: Burgess Hill man arrested on suspicion of murder as detectives investigate woman’s death

Burgess Hill man arrested on suspicion of murder: detectives investigating woman’s death at house

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Frankie Elliott with weather from Megan O'Neill.