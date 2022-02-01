Sussex video bulletin for Tuesday, February 1

Burgess Hill death: 79-year-old man released without charge will face no further police action

News you can trust since 1881

Burgess Hill woman's death 'not suspicious', police say

Here’s where new speed limits and parking restrictions across West Sussex have been approved

Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the area

Could you give adorable dog Benji a loving home in Sussex?

Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

Six Mid Sussex road closures to watch out for this week

Burgess Hill death: 79-year-old man released without charge will face no further police action

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from India Wentworth with weather from Megan O'Neill.