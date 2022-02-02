Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, February 2

Man found dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Six Mid Sussex road closures to watch out for this week

News you can trust since 1881

Burgess Hill woman's death 'not suspicious', police say

Sussex traffic update February 1: Delays on A27 and more

Burgess Hill death: 79-year-old man released without charge will face no further police action

Pulborough man arrested on suspicion of stalking

Here’s how Mid Sussex District Council’s ward boundaries could change

Tributes pour in from around the world to Sussex’s ‘Auntie Val’

Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in January

Two women ‘lucky to be alive’ after head-on A24 crash call for law change

Man found dead after incident at West Worthing Station

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Mark Dunford with weather from Megan O'Neill.