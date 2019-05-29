Team from Heath Veterinary Clinic hike 25 miles for Brighton Greyhound charity

A Burgess Hill vet and some members of her team challenged themselves to walk 25 miles for a Brighton dog charity.

Lead Vet, Emily Chadburn and some of the Team from Heath vets trekked from Beachy Head to Brighton Marina to raise money for the Brighton and Hove Retired Greyhound Trust.

The team at the finishing line at the Brighton Marina with some of the Greyhounds looked after by the charity

This independent charity works tirelessly finding the right homes for greyhounds who are retiring from their racing career.

Emily has worked with greyhounds for nearly fifteen years and is passionate about promoting them as perfect pets.

On the day of the walk the six intrepid walkers set off from Beachy Head car park just after 6am and were thrilled to have completed the Seven Sisters to reach Cuckmere Haven in record time.

The team were then fortified to walk the final few miles, accompanied by several of the supporting greyhounds along the seafront and through the Marina the finish the walk.

The team have smashed their £1,000 target and raised £1,600 and counting for the Brighton charity.

Sarah Solomon, practice owner of Heath Vets was delighted that the whole team had made it to the finish line.

She said: “The weather couldn’t have been better on the day and it has been a real team effort.

“It has been a fantastic experience and to have Dolly and the greyhounds from the rehoming kennel community here to meet us at the finish line is a real boost.”

Emily explained that she would encourage anyone thinking about their next dog to consider rehoming a retired greyhound.

She said: “They are such gentle, calm dogs and often surprisingly lazy – much preferring to lounge on the sofa than go on long walks.”