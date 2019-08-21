Teens from all over Sussex kick off summer with football tournament

More than 200 youngsters from across Sussex and further afield came together for an annual summer tournament.

On July 30, the groups – aged seven to 19 – attended the annual summer Kicks tournament in Stanmer Park, as part of an initiative to promote the values of respect and teamwork.

Now in its sixth year, the Kicks tournament delivered by Albion in the Community (AITC), brings together youngsters from Premier League Kicks projects across Sussex to compete in a fun, safe and structured environment.

Young people attended from across Sussex including: Brighton, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lancing, Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Rye. Visiting teams were from London (Arsenal) and Portsmouth.

The tournament was supported by 18 Amex colleagues who helped organise the day and referee matches alongside AITC coaches.

Between matches, the young players attended a road safety workshop and AITC’s health team shared sun safety tips as part of the charity’s current skin cancer awareness campaign.

The Albion’s first team player, right-back Martin Montoya, made a surprise appearance to present the winning medals.

The winning teams were U11 Hastings (Flyers), U14 Arsenal, U16 Brighton (Patcham Dons) and U19 Arsenal.

Participants were invited from AITC’s Premier League Kicks sessions. The charity delivers 40 free Premier League Kicks football sessions each week to young people across Sussex, including in some of the region’s most-deprived communities.

The sessions combine free football with mentoring and regular workshops covering social issues.