The Gruffalo visits Ardingly for meet and greet to celebrate 20th anniversary

A children’s picture book character will be paying a visit the South of England Agricultural Society to celebrate its anniversary.

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of ‘The Gruffalo’ story, which is much loved by children all over the world.

To celebrate this landmark, and as the story’s setting of the woodland is so apt for the countryside show, the Society has incorporated a special Gruffalo themed meet and greet area in the showground’s Weald Wood.

This will be open to families throughout the event from June 6 - 8 and will give them the opportunity to get up close to some of the characters which feature in The Gruffalo stories, including mice, snakes and owls, which are perfect for family photo opportunities.

What’s more, The Gruffalo himself will be making personal appearances at intervals on June 8 to meet his fans. Children can also take part in our ‘Follow The Gruffalo’ Trail around just some of the wonderful experiences on offer at this year’s show and included in the entry price.

The event features a vast variety of activities ranging from traditional attractions such as the equestrian displays.

Tickets for the South of England Show are available at www.seas.org.uk and cost £18.70 for adults, £16.50 for seniors/students and children under 16 go free with a paying adult.