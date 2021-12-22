The ten best events in Mid Sussex in 2021 that Covid didn’t stop

Once lockdown restrictions had lifted, many of us were delighted to be able to get out, enjoy a taste of normality and let our hair down.
Here are some of the events which went ahead in 2021, bringing our communities together across the district.
Haywards Heath Town Day took place in September 2021. Here are the crowds enjoying a show from Titan the Robot. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211209-124908008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
Light Up Hassocks took place on Friday (December 3). Picture: Lawrence Smith/Mid Sussex Times. SUS-210412-113907001
Burgess Hill's Christmas lights switch on event was a great success on November 20. Pic S Robards SR2111211 SUS-211121-111349001
Haywards Heath's Christmas lights switch on was marked with a day of festive fun and performances at the Orchards Shopping Centre. Pic S Robards SR2111284