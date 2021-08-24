These are the places around Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex that Lidl is planning to open new stores

In a document spelling out its vision for growth the company says it is seeking 100s of new sites across Britain, adding: "We're on track to meet our ambitious target of 1,000 stores by the end of 2023."

It says it opened 180 new stores in the last three years - including one in the centre of Horsham which opened its doors in December 2019.

A new store also opened in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill in August 2019, when the supermarket relocated there from the Martlets.

Lidl has opened 180 new stores in the last three years

In addition to new stores, the list published by Lidl includes places where it says it is seeking to relocate existing stores.

On its website, Lidl says: "We want to double our portfolio. To continue our phenomenal growth we require further sites across the country. These pages highlight locations that particularly interest us. We will however consider opportunities in addition to those areas listed."

It says says it requires sites in town centres or edge of centre and retail parks, unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces and 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.

The places listed include:

- Cranleigh

- Horsham Central (relocation)

- Horsham North

- Horsham West

- Burgess Hill South

- Crawley North

- Crawley South

- Crawley Three Bridges (relocation)

- East Grinstead

- Haywards Heath

- Horley (relocation)