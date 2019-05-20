This historic street festival is coming to Haywards Heath

One of the oldest street festivals in the world – the chariot festival – is making a historic first in Haywards Heath this summer.

The religious celebration, that originated in India, is among the oldest festivals in the world.

It is coming to Haywards Heath on Saturday, June 1, at the Barn Cottage Recreation Ground.

Organiser Osiji Onah said: “Everyone is welcome – there will be free vegetarian and vegan meals.

“It is open to everyone in the community irrespective of background, age, sex or sexuality.

“It helps communal/societal cohesion, diversity, coummunity bonding, helps businesses, puts Haywards Heath on the map, develops sense of local ownership and pride, develops partnership opportunities between and within corporates, NGOs, non-profit organisations, local government and local businesses.”

