This Hurstpierpoint café aims to reduce isolation and encourage new friendships

A cafe in Hurstpierpoint is trying to create a safe community space for local residents.

Melting Pot Café launched in 2014, run by local churches, in an attempt to reduce isolation and to be a safe space for people to go and meet new people.

It closed down in June 2017 due to 'circumstances beyond [their] control', however it reopened in May 2019 after refurbishment from the parish council and Mid Sussex District Council.

Naomi McBain, one of the volunteers from the churches, said: "We're trying to make it a pleasant place to go where there's someone to talk to.

"It's very casual, I bring along games and things to colour in, and try to make it somewhere people want to go to have fun.

"We hope people won't just come for the food, but they'll stay for the activities and a friendly ear."

The food bank also runs in the same building, and is open when the café is open.

Mrs McBain said: "What we hope eventually is for the cafe to become a place where local agencies can use it as a meeting point with people, to discuss housing, jobs, mental health - anything really."

The cafe is located in Court Bushes, Hurstpierpoint, BN6 9TH, and runs on a Wednesday from 9am to 4.30pm, and Friday from 9am to 2.30pm.

It is cash only, and is not-for-profit so aims to charge reasonable prices - a cup of tea is £1, and they offer cakes and meals like paninis and jacket potatoes.

