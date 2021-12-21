This is how many hours of daylight we will get in Mid Sussex today on the Winter Solstice

The sunrise was at 8.01am and it is due to set at 3.55pm.

That gives us a day length of 7 hours 54 minutes and 44 seconds on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The day is 4 seconds shorter than yesterday.

Today is the Winter Solstice

And 8 hours, 38 minutes shorter than summer solstice on June 21, 2021.