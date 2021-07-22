This is how you can sign your children up to the Lidl Mudder Challenge in Crawley - all the details here

Lidl Mudder is a one-mile course packed full of obstacles for kids aged 5-12. There's a laser maze, a mini Everest and monkey swing - it's a great opportunity to get a Lidl muddy and make memories, all for a good cause.

Lidl Mudder is a kids-only version of Tough Mudder which sees adults take on either the ten or five mile challenges, battling through a series of mud-filled obstacles and runs.

Lidl is the official partner of Tough Mudder and also supports the NSPCC’s Childline service, having committed to raise £2m over 2 years for the service.

Gemma Graves, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager explained: “Now that restrictions are starting to lift, what better time to embrace the outdoors and enjoy getting covered in mud, all while doing something life-changing for children.

“A child contacts Childline every 25 seconds and it costs £4 to answer their call for help. By raising money for the NSPCC, you could help us be there for children when they feel they have no one else to turn to.”

There are two ways to sign up to take up in the Lidl Mudder challenge:

Visit the Lidl Mudder website (toughmudder.co.uk/lidl-mudder) and book a place for just £10, then start fundraising.

If your child already has a place, register on our website at www.nspcc.org.uk/lidlmudder and we’ll send you everything you need to start fundraising for the NSPCC.

For anyone who wants to be a part of the day but doesn’t feel like getting muddy, the charity is also appealing for volunteers to come along, help fundraise and to cheer on all the NSPCC Lidl Mudders. Places will be allocated on a first served basis. To find out more, please email [email protected]