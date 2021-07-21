This is when Ardingly’s two-day antiques fair will return

The Ardingly International Antiques and Collectors Market – which has been organised by International Antiques and Collectors Fair Ltd (IACF) – will return to the South of England Showground on Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28.

Vintage enthusiasts, interior designers, new-home buyers, art collectors and those simply looking for a bargain will be able to browse the silver, antique lighting, clocks, garden sculptures, antique glassware, ceramics and more on offer.

Eve Oliver, social media and marketing administrator for IACF, said: “We have a special guest joining us in July who will be sharing all they find on their Instagram. Make sure to be following @iacfantiquesfairs and @reclaimedwomen to see the range of antiques, vintage and collectors items they discover.

An antiques fair will return to the South of England Showground in Ardingly for two days this month SUS-210719-134121001

“Reclaimed Women work with brands and individuals to find eco and ethically sourced fashion and home interior, so iacf antiques fairs felt like the perfect place for them to visit!

You can join IACF and Reclaimed Women on @iacfantiquesfairs Instagram page on Friday, July 23 at the event.”

iacf continues to work closely with the local authorities and the South of England Showground to help keep visitors safe. Continued measures include larger stands, one-way systems, stewards handing out masks, online tickets and hand sanitiser stations.