This is why Nymans in West Sussex is among the best gardens to visit in the UK

Data shows that Nymans gardens in Handcross, run by the National Trust, is among the top must-see gardens across Britain.

Generated from more than 64,000 reviews, results show that Bodnant Gardens in Conwy, Wales is the nation’s highest-rated garden with over 1,800 ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor and an overall rating of 5 out of 5.

More than 25 per cent of the highest-rated gardens are located in the south east, with gardens averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 23,000 reviews.

Nymans gardens at Handcross is among them at 29th on the list and is rated 4.5 out of 5.

With Bodnant in Wales taking the top spot, second most favoured is Coleton Fishacre in Kingswear, Devon, and in third place is Blenheim Palace and Gardens at Woodstock in Oxfordshire.

Among other popular gardens in the south east are Hever Castle and Gardens in Kent; the RHS Garden at Wisley near Guildford; Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens at Weymouth in Dorset; and Exbury Gardens in Southampton.

Other highly-rated gardens include The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall; Harlow Carr garden in Harrogate, North Yorkshire; Anglesey Abbey Gardens in Cambridge; Godshill Model Village on the Isle of Wight; Rosemoor at Torrington, Devon; the National Botanical Gardens of Wales and Hydehall in Chelmsford, Essex.

