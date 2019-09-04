This Mid Sussex health provider could help reduce loneliness for someone you know

Live-in care is becoming an increasingly popular and affordable option for those who need assistance, but want to stay in their own home and local community.

This type of care benefits an individual’s mental health but can be particularly beneficial to those living with dementia as the familiar routines and surroundings can reduce their distress.

Could live-in care help someone you know?

Promedica24, a live-in care provider for Brighton and Mid-Sussex, arrange for fully qualified and experienced care workers to live with people in their own homes, providing them with support in domestic tasks, personal care and medication management.

Lesley Cruickshank-Robb, regional partner, said: “Providing live-in care seemed to draw on all my past experience and enabled me to not only support individuals to live and age well in the comfort of their own homes, but also to let families relax and enjoy their time together without the constant worry of how their loved ones are being cared for.

“We all live such busy lives and I know from experience that it can be difficult to spend quality time with our parents when we are having to continually question and check up on their health and wellbeing. I am pleased to be part of an organisation providing a solution to this problem for families and individuals across the region.”

A large benefit of live-in care is that it can provide companionship for those being cared for, as care workers are matched with individuals based on their shared interests, helping them to develop a strong friendship.

According to Promedica24, 3.6 million older people live alone, and live-in care would benefit individuals through daily social interaction and reducing isolation.

It can also help to support people in getting back out into the community where they can socialise with friends and neighbours.

Around the clock, one to one care provides the ability to continuously monitor all aspects of health meaning people can live well at home for longer, and live-in care workers can address any problems before they become an emergency, reducing falls and admissions to hospital.

Promedica24 is Europe’s largest provider of live-in care and delivers care across all regions of the UK, and its team of care workers are experienced in delivering care to individuals with a range of chronic conditions, including memory impairment, cancer, dementia and stroke.

