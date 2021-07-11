Tom Cruise at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been photographed attending the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:43 pm
The event got underway on Thursday and has featured some of the world’s fastest cars and motorbikes in action on the track.
This year’ Festival of Speed has attracted a number of big names, including Chris Evans, Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti, Sammy Miller and now Tom Cruise
