Tributes to ‘true family man’ and former Haywards Heath councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Haywards Heath councillor and deputy mayor.

David Bedding lost his life on March 30, after a two-year battle with an aggressive brain tumour.

David with his family at his wife June's 70th birthday celebration

Read more here: Daughter’s heartache over battle to save dad

The 70-year-old lived in Haywards Heath for 35 years and played an active interest in the town and community.

Described as a true family man, he is survived by his wife June, children Justine, Georgia and Simon and five grandchildren.

Georgia said: “The family would like to thank all his friends in Haywards Heath and Lindfield for the love and support shown to David over the past two years and to all those who were involved in his care in his final months.

The family would like to thank all his friends in Haywards Heath and Lindfield for the love and support shown to David over the past two years and to all those who were involved in his care in his final months. Georgia Bedding

“David was very well supported in his final months by his family and friends and St Peter and St James Hospice’s support ensured that he was kept comfortable at home.”

David was a member of the Lindfield Club for ten years and would regularly be seen in The Red Lion or The Stand Up.

Always an advocate for ‘buying British’, he shopped locally where he could and loved the Sussex countryside.

After buying a classic MG car 15 years ago, he would regularly attend Goodwood breakfast meetings on a Sunday morning.

David with his wife June

David wanted to give something back, his daughter Georgia said, which led to him sitting on the town council and then taking the role of deputy mayor.

As chairman of the town council’s planning committee, he would frequently take a stand against overdevelopment in the Mid Sussex area.

David suffered a seizure at his son Simon’s stag weekend in February 2017, which led to him being diagnosed with GBM4, the same tumour type that Labour MP Tessa Jowell suffered from.

David and his family knew that in order to live beyond the 12 month prognosis he was given they would have to look beyond the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, his daughter Georgia said.

The family reseached worldwide for treatments. They visited Germany for Optune, a device proven to extend the life of brain tumour sufferers, which is not available on the NHS.

But although these treatments ensured David enjoyed an additional year with his family and friends, he sadly suffered a reoccurrence in October last year.

Steven Trice, town clerk at Haywards Heath Town Council, said: “Haywards Heath Town Council is sorry to hear of the passing of David Bedding.

“David sat as a councillor serving the community diligently on the town council representing the Franklannds Ward and was chairman of the planning committee and also served as deputy mayor.

“The town council’s thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”