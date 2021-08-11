Truckfest set to roll into Ardingly this weekend

Truckers, truck fans and families will be able to walk around the showground getting photographs of the UKs top trucks on display. From classics of yesteryear to giant American Super trucks, the event promises you will see the best there is.

The main arena will have displays from Monster truck Slingshot and motorcycle action from Broke FMX, and there will be Monster truck rides.

A special addition to Truckfest South East this year will be the Legendary ‘Pork Chop Express’ truck from the blockbuster movie “Big trouble in Little China” making a very special appearance.

Truckfest is coming to Ardingly SUS-211008-082410001

Truckfest’s Event Director Bob Limming said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 30 years or more. We have missed seeing our loyal visitors of Truckfest so much, and we cannot wait to welcome you all back.”

To pre-book your tickets click on https://www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-south-east/day-tickets/