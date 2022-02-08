Two Michelin star chefs at Interlude for charity dinner

Held at Restaurant Interlude in Leonardslee House, resident chef Jean Delport, and chef Gareth Ward, from restaurant Ynyshir in Wales, are creating a unique dining experience for the first Sussex Showcase Food Week.

Sussex Showcase Food Week (February 28 to March 6) is in support of the Table Talk Foundation, a charity that raises funds for food education in Sussex for the next generation, and to help the local hospitality industry.

The one night experience, on Monday, February 28 at 6:00pm, combines highlights from the menus of both Restaurants Interlude and Ynyshir.

On Monday, February 28, guests can enjoy a 20 course meal prepared by two Michelin star chefs.

Jean Delport said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gareth Ward to Restaurant Interlude, who is one of the top chefs in the UK. We will be cooking ten dishes each in the surprise menu, which promises to be a really special occasion. The goal is to showcase the best of Sussex cuisine, with donations from the week going towards the creation of a training kitchen at Plumpton Agricultural College. This will provide a dedicated space in which to deliver an inspirational food education programme, helping local primary school children to lead healthier, happier lives,”

“We have designed each dish in the seasonal, multi-course tasting menu with a hunter-gatherer theme of food that’s foraged, cultivated or raised on the estate - or locally, very close by.”

Restaurant Interlude’s tasting menu is inspired by the Grade I Listed woodland gardens with ingredients foraged or grown on the 240 acre Leonardslee estate.

Booking online is essential, visit www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events/michelin-star-charity-dinner.

