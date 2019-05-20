Underground pipes to be cleaned in Haywards Heath

South East Water technicians will be undertaking a deep clean of the underground pipework in the Haywards Heath area for a week from Tuesday (May 28).

The work involves pumping water through pipes at high speed to flush out naturally-occurring sediments which build up over time, such as iron or manganese.

South East Water will be undertaking a deep clean of the underground pipework in Haywards Heath

Despite not being harmful, these can cause customers’ water to appear discoloured.

During the work it is possible customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.

Regional network manager at South East Water Jenny Rhodes said: “To help minimise the risk of any disruption, we usually avoid flushing between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 10pm, when demand is highest.

“Customers will receive advance notice if we are going to be working in their area, and we do encourage anyone with a medical condition which could be impacted by an interruption to their water supply to sign up to our Priority Services Register at southeastwater.co.uk/help.”

Residents can find out more at corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/haywardsheathjun19.