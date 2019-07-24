Urban beach launches in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Town Council have opened an urban beach in Church Walk today (July 24).

The beach was opened by councillor Roger Cartwright, town mayor, and was funded by Burgess Hill Town Council.

The sand pit is free to use, and open during the summer holidays from July 24 to September 1, from 10am to 4pm each day.

It's located outside of the Burgess Hill Town Council Help Point, and will be covered overnight and checked each morning before being opened to the public.

Children up to aged 11 may use it, and they must be supervised by an adult.

First aid is available at the Burgess Hill Town Council Help Point during opening times.

Toilets are available at the Sunshine Café, as part of the Community Toilet Scheme.