Victory for residents and council as Burgess Hill nursery plans dismissed at appeal

Victorious residents and councillors have spoken of their joy after winning a battle to stop a house being turned into a daycare nursery in Burgess Hill.

A planning inspector dismissed an appeal on Wednesday, April 24, over plans to change the home in Park Road into a nursery for up to 65 children, along with a single bedroom flat.

Resident Sybil Warmisham said: “This is excellent news for us all in Park Road and a victory for common sense.”

Roger and Janine Christmas said: “We are very relieved that a residential conservation area has been successfully protected from commercial enterprise through the hard work over a significant period of time by Park Road residents.

“This hopefully sets a sensible precedent for other conservation areas in Mid Sussex which is good news for us all.”

Gill and Richard Cooper, whose home is directly opposite the property, said they were relieved by the decision of the inspector but said they were astounded that it should have been such a ‘tortuous route to finally achieve this sensible outcome’.

They added: “With the national crisis in family housing resulting in the loss of green field sites locally how could it ever make sense to lose a family home in a quiet residential conservation area to any commercial use?

“We don’t understand how the county planning officers could recommend this proposal for approval and we are grateful that the planning committee saw sense and rejected it and that their decision has been backed up by the inspector.”

Long-serving member of the planning committee Pru Moore said: “This is a huge victory for residents and ward councillors’ hard work and common sense.

“Residents adjacent to the property are delighted with this decision and feel that they have been listened to. We are all over the moon.”

Councillor Anne Jones said: “We had a huge battle with this application so we are absolutely delighted by the inspector’s decision.

“To have a nursery in a conservation area was a great concern on a very busy road in the town.

“I am not against building nurseries but it was not the right site at all to be developed and the inspector agreed with this.”

