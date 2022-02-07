The milkyway above the lights of Worthing and Brighton from Cissbury Ring by Neil Jones SUS-220702-091031001

View stunning pictures of starry night skies over Sussex

The Dark Skies Festival returns to Sussex from February 11 - 27 and talented photographers have captured these magical pictures of night skies and constellations over the South Downs

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 7th February 2022, 10:29 am

The Festival, organised each year by The South Downs National Park, will take people on a fascinating journey through the solar system with moongazing sessions, planetarium shows, cosmic craft activities and jaw-dropping astrophotography among the highlights.

The theme of this year’s festival is exploring the Dark Skies for yourself and making the most of the 10 Discovery Sites in the National Park – all offering great opportunities to see immense views of the universe.

One of the star attractions will be “Walk The Planets” trails at Seven Sisters Country Park, in East Sussex. People will be able to enjoy a self-guided trail starting from the sun and meeting each planet in turn at the scale they occur for real in our solar system. For more information visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/dark-night-skies/dark-skies-festival/

Dark skies over Birling Gap by Les Hunt SUS-220702-090934001

Late night sky at Rottingdean by Piers Fearick SUS-220702-091052001

The night sky at Arundel Park by Jamie Fielding SUS-220702-091042001

Mily Way over the River Cuckmere ny Jamie Felding SUS-220702-091016001

