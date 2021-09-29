Village pub near Horsham wins top national award
A village pub near Horsham has beaten hundreds of public houses throughout the UK to win a top award.
The Onslow Arms at Loxwood has been voted ‘Best Pub for Families’ in the Great British Pub Awards.
Pub owner Rob Barr said: “It’s been amazing for an award such as the Great British Pub Awards to recognise our team’s commitment to creating great times with family and friends through fantastic food, drink and surroundings in and around the pub.”
Hundreds of pubs entered the awards and were put through two rigorous rounds of judging to determine the best in the nation, with the Onslow Arms - situated next to the Wey and Arun Canal - scooping up the best family pub title.
The Onslow Arms has two large gardens overlooking the canal, resident Pygmy goats, a children’s play area and new smoke house family menu.
The award was announced via a live stream by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills and was streamed into the Loxwood pub.
Onslow Arms general manager Laurie Bullet said: “It was great to see the team and our customers watch and celebrate the award together, the support from our customers has been fantastic over the last 18 months.”